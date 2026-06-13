PM Modi, Trump to hold talks on sidelines of G7 in France: White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in France, the White House confirmed on Saturday.

The meeting will mark the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders since February 2025, when Modi visited Trump after his victory in the November 2024 US presidential election.

The talks will take place during a summit shaped by the Iran war, the future of the Strait of Hormuz and efforts by the US and its partners to manage the fallout for global energy and shipping.

Trump is expected to discuss plans to demine the Strait of Hormuz with allies during the G7 Summit in France, news agency AP reported, quoting a senior US administration official.

Hormuz on G7 agenda Britain and France, both members of the G7, have expressed interest in assisting with demining the critical waterway once the conflict is paused. The senior US administration official, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity on ground rules set by the White House, said Trump also planned to meet on the sidelines of the summit with the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to discuss efforts to wind down the Iran war. The summit begins Monday. PM Modi’s Europe tour PM Modi has left for a week-long France-Slovakia tour . Business Standard had earlier reported that the G7 Summit would be held in Evian-les-Bains in France from June 16 to 17 and that Modi would hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on its sidelines.

India is among the invitees to the France-hosted summit, along with Brazil, South Korea and Kenya, as Paris seeks broader engagement with major non-G7 economies. In his departure statement, Modi said France occupies "a special place in India's strategic vision". "France occupies a special place in India's strategic vision. Earlier this year, President Macron visited India, and we elevated our relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership," Modi said. India and France had elevated their ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year. India is also a major customer of the French company Dassault Aviation's Rafale fighter jet.