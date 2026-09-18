Home / World News / PM Modi, UAE Prez discuss West Asia, strategic partnership in phone call

PM Modi, UAE Prez discuss West Asia, strategic partnership in phone call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a telephone call from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the two leaders exchanged views on West Asia

India UAE, Modi Al Nahyan, India-UAE
The prime minister and the UAE president reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and coordination in efforts to promote regional peace | Image: X@narendramodi
PTI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 5:40 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a telephone call from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the two leaders exchanged views on developments in West Asia and ways to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The prime minister and the UAE president reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and coordination in efforts to promote regional peace, security and stability, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

The two leaders also discussed new measures to further deepen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including in the areas of energy, defence, technology, investment and health.

"Grateful to my brother, the President of UAE, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his call and birthday wishes. We discussed measures to further deepen our bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on efforts to promote regional peace, security and stability," Modi said in a post on X.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates. The UAE President conveyed warm greetings on the Prime Minister's birthday," the statement said.

The prime minister turned 76 on Thursday.

The two leaders exchanged views on developments in West Asia, and they reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and coordination in efforts to promote regional peace, security and stability, the statement said.

The UAE President also congratulated the Prime Minister on India's successful BRICS Presidency.

Modi appreciated the participation of UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled in the BRICS Summit and the UAE's cooperation and partnership in achieving substantive outcomes under India's presidency.

 

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Topics :Narendra ModiIndia UAEIndia-UAE tradeUAE economyWest Asia

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 5:40 PM IST

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