By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher

Scott Pratte turned his boyhood hobby into his livelihood. But he doesn’t usually tell people he’s a Pokémon card collector.

In conversations, he is vague about what he does for a living, saying his business involves collectibles or investments.

“I wouldn’t want to share numbers on the record,” Pratte, 39, said in an interview, though he noted that the past few years have been lucrative.

Pokémon originated as a pair of video games released in Japan for Nintendo’s Game Boy console in 1996. The franchise expanded to include a trading card game, released the same year, which came to the United States in 1999. That’s when Pratte and others first marveled at the artwork, swapped cards on playgrounds and obsessed over completing sets they shrouded in plastic sleeves in protective binders.