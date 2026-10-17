Pope Leo returns to Vatican after lung cancer surgery, recovery on track

Pope Leo returned to the Vatican on Saturday, four days after undergoing surgery for lung cancer at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where dozens of well-wishers saw him off with cries of "Holiness." "I am better, thank you," the pope said when asked how he was as he was driven away in a black SUV.

Leo, 71, had greeted patients inside the hospital before waving to well-wishers outside as he walked to the waiting vehicle. He briefly stopped when a teenage girl presented him with a homemade papal doll.

His surgeon, Dr Stefano Margaritora, head of thoracic surgery at Gemelli, accompanied him to the hospital door as he was formally discharged.

Ten minutes after leaving the hospital, the pope entered the Vatican gates. He is due to greet the faithful with the traditional Angelus blessing on Sunday, a week after announcing that doctors had found a nodule on his lung. In an unusually candid disclosure, he said it would be removed. Leo had the lower lobe of his right lung removed on Tuesday. The surgery confirmed he had adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer. Since the surgery, Leo has shown signs of recovering well. He had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held meetings with senior aides and celebrated Mass in a makeshift hospital chapel.

Medical bulletins from his personal physician and surgeon also described a good postoperative recovery, saying he had been able to carry on "normal daily activities completely on his own." On Friday, the Vatican released the first images of Leo since his surgery, showing him in green vestments standing at an altar in the hospital chapel. Doctors said tests confirmed his "continued improvement." Leo presided alone over the liturgy and distributed Communion to medical personnel and Vatican gendarmes, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. In his homily, he thanked hospital staff "for the work they do every day taking care of the sick in their fragility, and in a particular way what they had done for him," Bruni said.

The Vatican had initially estimated a weeklong hospital stay and cancelled his audiences through Tuesday. Experts said patients could be discharged earlier depending on their recovery, while Bruni said the decision rested with the pope's doctors. Leo's next major engagement is a trip to Latin America from Nov. 6-17, giving him about three more weeks to recover before an ambitious journey that includes a dozen flights and two helicopter trips. The Vatican signalled that preparations were proceeding by publishing on Friday the names of journalists accredited to travel on Leo's plane. Oncology surgeons say patients are generally cleared to fly after three weeks, provided their recovery allows.