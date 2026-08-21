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Home / World News / Powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Peru's southern Andes

Powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Peru's southern Andes

Earthquakes are frequent in Peru which is part of the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' an area of frequent seismic activity

Peru earthquake, earthquake
Dust floats in the air, following an earthquake in Pausa, Peru, August 20, 2026, in this frame taken from a video | Image: Radio Pauza en la Noticia/via REUTERS
AP Lima (Peru)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 7:58 AM IST
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A magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook Peru's southern Andes Mountains on Thursday, according to the US Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The USGS said the quake occurred at 1 pm local time and was centred 38 kilometers northwest of the city of Upahuacho, in the Parinacochas province of the Ayacucho region. It had a depth of 66.7 kilometres.

The earthquake was felt in several regions of southern Peru, including Ica and Arequipa.

Earthquakes are frequent in Peru which is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an area of frequent seismic activity.

In 2007, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake in a province of the Ica region left nearly 600 people dead.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Peru earthquakeearthquakesEarthquake

First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 7:58 AM IST

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