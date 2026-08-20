Prince Harry, Meghan to move back to Britain, royal roles unchanged: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly planning to move back to Britain later this month.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the Duke and Duchess, who left the UK in 2020, will relocate from the US to a private residence outside London. They have also enrolled their children—Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5—in British schools for the coming term, the UK-based newspaper added.

The Sussexes’ plan to move to London was not discussed in July when the couple’s family visited Britain, and King Charles was only informed of their plan this Sunday, CNN reported.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have also been made aware of Prince Harry and Meghan’s plan to move. The King of the United Kingdom has welcomed Prince Harry and Meghan’s plan to relocate; however, he has made it clear that there will be no change to their roles as private individuals and non-working members of the royal family, reports said. Furthermore, the security arrangements for the Sussexes have not been disclosed, nor has any announcement of changes been made, The Telegraph reported. This comes as Prince Harry had previously stated that he would not feel safe visiting or moving back to the UK with his family without police protection, something he has been fighting for for several years.

When did Prince Harry and Meghan leave the UK? Prince Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal life and left the UK in 2020 after a falling out with the royal family. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had cited racism, online abuse, tabloid intrusion, and complex family dynamics as reasons for their decision to step away from the royal family and relocate to North America. The Sussexes are currently living in California, where they moved after leaving the UK. The couple will keep their homes in Montecito, California, and Portugal, while the Duchess will continue to run her lifestyle brand As Ever from London, The Telegraph report stated.