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Production at Iraq's Khor Mor gas field suspended after drone attack

The company based in the United Arab Emirates said in Monday's statement it was assessing the damage after dousing a fire sparked by the attack, with ‌no injuries to staff

Khor Mor gas field in Sulaymaniyah province, Iraq
Khor Mor gas field in Sulaymaniyah province, Iraq | Reuters
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2026 | 11:52 AM IST
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Production was halted on Sunday at Iraq's Khor Mor ​gas field, one of the largest in the Kurdistan region, following a "suspected" drone attack, joint field operator Dana Gas said in a statement.
 
The company based in the United Arab Emirates said in Monday's statement it was assessing the damage after dousing a fire sparked by the attack, with ‌no injuries to staff.
 
About 2.8 GW of ​power generation in the Kurdistan ​region was taken out by the attack, the region's electricity ministry said in a ​statement.
 
Production at Khor Mor, which supplies regional power generation, has repeatedly been disrupted after attacks that Kurdish officials have blamed on Iranian-backed militias.
 
In July, Dana Gas shut down the field's main production facilities, citing credible security threats and regional tension before restarting production ​later that month.
 
There was no claim of responsibility for Sunday's attack.
 
Two sources in ‌the region's electricity ministry said a single drone strike hit the LPG storage ​tank in the field, causing the fire. Smoke was seen rising from the field, two security sources added.
 
Employees at the field were evacuated to shelters in the facility after the attack, the ‌ministry sources added.
 
All the sources ​spoke on condition of anonymity.
 
In a ‌joint statement, the region's natural resources and electricity ministries described the incident as ‌a "terrorist attack" and said they were working to minimise its impact.
 
The Kurdistan Regional Government ​exercises autonomy in northern Iraq, where it maintains close ties with Washington, underpinned by significant US investments in the region's energy sector.
 
The federal ​government in Baghdad, has sought to balance ties with both Iran and the US, amid their military escalation.
 
That balancing act has often been ‌complicated by the Iran-backed militants still holding power in Iraq, who targeted attacks on Gulf ‌neighbours at the beginning of the conflict.
 
Iran, in turn, has launched attacks against Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraq. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

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