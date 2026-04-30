Putin offered to help US on Iran's uranium in potential nuclear deal: Trump

President Donald Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a phone call Wednesday, renewed his offer for Russia to serve as a third country that could deal with Iran's 970 pounds of enriched uranium that the US leader is demanding Tehran must surrender.

"He told me he'd like to be involved with the enrichment - if he can help us get it," Trump said Putin told him. "I said, I'd much rather have you be involved with ending the war with Ukraine.' To me, that would be more important." Meanwhile, the Kremlin warned of dire consequences' if hostilities against Iran resume.