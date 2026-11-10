Australian airline Qantas Airways is reportedly planning to cut around 850 local jobs and outsource them to consulting major Accenture, with most of the roles expected to move to India.

The airline on Tuesday said it had signed a multi-year agreement with professional services firm Accenture to “modernise its back-end systems, processes and data, as it steps up investment in technology and AI”, the Guardian reported.

The job cuts are expected to begin in mid-2027 and will initially affect employees in finance, procurement, human resources and marketing, according to an internal email sent by Qantas chief executive officer Vanessa Hudson to staff.

The roles will be transferred mostly to teams in India, with some work remaining in Australia. Hudson said the airline spends more than AU$1 billion ($691 million) annually on technology, but its existing systems need to be modernised. ALSO READ: Boeing to cut 5% of commercial aircraft workforce amid production delay “This is hard news for some, and I'm sorry for the uncertainty it brings,” Hudson said in the email, adding that the airline was consulting employees and unions on the proposed changes, the BBC reported. She said Qantas operates more than 1,000 legacy applications developed over several decades that were not designed to work together. The partnership with Accenture would help simplify corporate functions, reduce duplication and improve efficiency, she added.