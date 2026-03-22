Home / World News / Qatar confirms 6 killed in helicopter crash in Persian Gulf, 1 missing

Qatar confirms 6 killed in helicopter crash in Persian Gulf, 1 missing

The Interior Ministry said one person is still missing from from the crash, which took place the day before

Helicopter Crash, Pune Helicopter Crash
Representative Image: The Defence Ministry blamed "technical malfunction" for the helicopter crash. (Photo: PTI)
AP Cairo
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 2:58 PM IST
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Qatar said on Sunday six people have been confirmed killed in a Qatari helicopter crash in the Persian Gulf nation's territorial water.

The Interior Ministry said one person is still missing from from the crash, which took place the day before.

The Defence Ministry blamed "technical malfunction" for the helicopter crash. The Interior Ministry's statement didn't clarify the nationality of the dead or say if they were civilian or military.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Qatarcrashair crash

First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

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