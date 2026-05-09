Qatar LNG tanker makes fresh attempt to transit through Hormuz Strait

A tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Qatar is attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, which — if successful — would mark the country’s first export out of the region since the Iran war began.

The Al Kharaitiyat, which loaded at the Ras Laffan export plant earlier this month, is currently in the waterway between Oman and Iran, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg shows. The vessel lists Pakistan as its next destination, according to the data.

The ship is navigating the Tehran-approved northern route near Qeshm and Larak islands, the tracking data show.

Qatar has made several attempts to send shipments through Hormuz, but each tanker has had to turn around. The country, which produced almost a fifth of global LNG supply last year, hasn’t been able to move any LNG out of the Persian Gulf since the conflict began at the end of February.