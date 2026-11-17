Leaders of the four member countries of the Quad — Australia, India, Japan, and the United States — approved four new initiatives for the grouping at their meeting in Manila on Tuesday, including holding the inaugural Quad business leaders’ forum in Mumbai in early 2027. In a reference to China, the leaders expressed grave concerns about economic coercion, including through arbitrary export restrictions. They also approved an $85 million fund for setting up artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystems in the Indo-Pacific region, and agreed to work towards enhanced cyber cooperation and maritime surveillance. The first summit meeting in two years — which was attended by US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japan’s PM Sanae Takaichi and Australia’s Anthony Albanese — was held amid scepticism about the grouping’s continuing relevance as it observed the tenth anniversary of the vision of a ‘Free and Open Indio-Pacific’. It also comes ahead of Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week as the White House courts Beijing.

The leaders reiterated their commitment to secure critical supply chains, protecting freedom of navigation and overflight, and deployment of trusted AI. They also committed to work together to ensure open, safe, and resilient maritime transit corridors in the Indo-Pacific, and discussed cooperation in critical minerals. Leaders of the Quad nations hold a group meeting in Manila, reaffirming their commitment to a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific. | Image- @X- @narendramodi Officials stressed the salience of the Quad, pointing out that Trump prioritised the meeting before talks with Xi, and the importance of Manila as its venue. The Quad leaders met for the first time in Manila in 2007, and it was also the venue when the grouping was revived in 2017.

Speaking about the grouping, Modi said: “Since January last year, foreign ministers of Quad nations have met five times. This bears testimony to our political will and shared commitment towards our partnership.” At the Quad leaders’ group photograph before the meeting, Trump called Modi a “tough guy” and Takaichi “even tougher”. In his remarks, the US President said all three leaders were “highly respected” and called Modi a “great leader” and friend. It was Trump’s first overseas visit after his party’s loss in the mid-term elections. Addressing the Quad leaders, Modi said for India, the grouping is a constructive and trusted partnership that strives to deliver solutions across the Indo-Pacific region spanning maritime security, supply chains, new technologies, and disaster response.

New Delhi agreed in 2024 that the US would host the Quad Summit since then President Joe Biden was unwell. India couldn’t host the Summit meeting in 2025 and 2026 as its ties with the US frayed, and the dates for Trump’s India visit could not be finalised. Modi is slated to meet Trump for a structured bilateral meeting on the margins of the Group of 20, or G20, Summit in Florida in mid-December, their first since June, should it take place. According to a statement issued after the meeting, the four leaders announced holding the inaugural Quad Business Leaders’ Forum in early 2027 in Mumbai to foster greater business ties across private sectors, including the promotion of commercial deals and partnerships critical to the prosperity of the Indo-Pacific.

They approved the AI Accelerator, announced by Quad foreign ministers earlier, which will coordinate and fund efforts to support trusted AI access, deployment, and technical assistance across the Indo-Pacific. They also approved the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration, a new initiative to enhance information sharing and maritime domain awareness. In 2027, members’ respective P-8 and P-3C patrol aircraft are scheduled to fly in a maritime exercise for the first time in a Quad context, “making our seas safer”, the statement said. The leaders noted the progress under the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience and welcomed upcoming undersea cable projects in the Indian Ocean intended to strengthen regional connectivity. The leaders also noted the “rapid increase in the number and scale of cyber incidents in the region” and announced enhanced Quad Cybersecurity Cooperation, through which the Quad countries plan to work together to achieve an open and secure cyberspace. The leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and committed to strengthening the Quad’s ongoing cooperation on counterterrorism.

The meeting, the statement said, marked nearly a decade since the Quad was revived and the tenth anniversary of the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific that the late Shinzo Abe articulated in 2016. They said that the vision is “stronger than ever” a decade later. “We strongly oppose any destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion, which escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and stability” in the Indo-Pacific region, the leaders said. In his speech, Trump spoke of the importance of collaborating on AI with other three Quad members, with the grouping spending more than $85 million to expand access to trusted AI ecosystems across the Indo-Pacific. Alluding to China, Trump said, “We want to ensure that the future of this critical technology is dominated by nations that share our values and our common interests… We want to make sure that it turns out to be as good as it can be. And think of it, they’re all talking about, this is bigger than the industrial revolution. Bigger than the internet,” he said.