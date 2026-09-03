Attacks on Iran likely to be short, says Trump; asserts Hormuz control

By Skylar Woodhouse and Patrick Sykes

President Donald Trump said renewed attacks on Iran would likely be short-lived, reiterating his claim that the US controls the Strait of Hormuz after fresh fighting spiked energy prices and rekindled fears of an open-ended war.

Asked on Wednesday how long the bombing campaign could last, Trump told reporters, “I don’t think too long.”

The US military carried out a second round of strikes in three days overnight, targeting radar systems and mine-laying capabilities along Iran’s southern coast. Iran retaliated with drone and missile volleys on US bases across the Middle East, in line with a pattern used throughout the six-month war.

“We took out all of the new equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of Hormuz — some defensive, some offensive,” Trump said. “It was a very heavy attack last night, and we’re prepared to do another one any time we want.” Brent crude dropped 0.3% to $95.30 a barrel following Trump’s comments, after trading as high as $97 during the renewed fighting. The benchmark is up around 58% this year, raising concerns about the economic impact as the Northern Hemisphere winter approaches. Kuwait’s military said Thursday that its air defenses were responding to missile and drone threats. Kuwait, a US security partner that hosts American forces, has been a frequent target of Iranian attacks.

In a sign the conflict could be prolonged, the US is extending troop deployments in the Middle East to maintain its presence of 50,000 personnel in the region and give Trump flexibility on military options, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Tehran accused the US of hitting a wedding ceremony in the southern coastal city of Sirik, with the Iranian Red Crescent Society saying at least four people died and about 67 were injured. The organization, which had previously put the number of fatalities at five, said the total may rise. Iranian officials likened the incident to a strike on an elementary school in the city of Minab during the early days of the conflict. That attack killed an estimated 120 children and is under investigation by the US military. “The US military never targets civilians,” said US Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for US Central Command, which oversees American forces in the Middle East.

“This cruelty cannot be separated from the chain of atrocities that preceded it in Minab,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei posted on X. “Iran will respond to these savage crimes with firmness.” The resumption of hostilities brought an abrupt end to a month of subdued military activity, during which oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz recovered to roughly half of prewar levels. The improvement in flows risks being curtailed, affecting supplies of oil, gas and other commodities and boosting energy prices and inflation. Iran’s foreign ministry called on regional countries to stop letting the US use their facilities and territory to carry out attacks. The American strikes hit telecommunication infrastructure in the Islamic Republic, it said. “Fighting drags on with no end — and no winner — in sight,” Bloomberg economists including Dina Esfandiary said in a note Wednesday, warning that surging oil prices are taxing the global economy.