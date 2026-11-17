By Patricia Cohen

It’s hard to find a government these days that is not struggling with crushing public debt.

The United States (US), Britain, France, Italy, China and Japan are all facing record or near-record debt levels. But rich countries’ fiscal problems do not just pool at home; they trickle down to amplify the financial pressures on low- and middle-income countries.

The result is that less well-off nations are borrowing more and paying more for their loans. Their combined debt surged last year to $9.4 trillion, according to a World Bank report this month. The poorest countries are facing interest rates not seen since the late 1980s.

Big debts in wealthier nations are affecting countries lower down the income ladder. Bond yields — the returns paid to buyers of government debt — are surging around the world. Private investors, increasingly worried about ballooning deficits, are demanding to be paid more for lending even to wealthy countries. Surging inflation pushed central banks to raise interest rates, contributing to higher borrowing costs around the world. The US bond market — the world’s largest and most consequential — helps drive what happens elsewhere. But federal debt of more than $40 trillion, roughly 120 per cent of the size of the American economy, has aroused concerns. Yields on US Treasuries have passed 5 per cent, reaching levels not seen in two decades. In France, bond yields are at a 25-year high, while Japanese bond yields are at their highest levels in three decades.

In turn, low- and middle-income countries must offer even heftier premiums to compete. The Ivory Coast, Kenya and Nigeria, for example, have had to promise lenders annual interest rates ranging from 7.5 per cent to more than 10 per cent. The high cost of repaying existing loans and accessing new ones is constricting political leaders’ ability to govern. With so much money being redirected to pay down debts, there is less available for education, healthcare, pensions, infrastructure and economic development. In Egypt, Pakistan and Tunisia, more money is flowing out of the countries to cover debt and interest payments than they are receiving in loans, Martin Guzman, a professor at Columbia University and a former economics minister of Argentina, said.

Fifty-one countries, home to 3.7 billion people, spend more on interest payments than on healthcare or education, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). At the same time, foreign aid and low-interest loans from advanced economies and multilateral development banks have dried up. China, which went on a lending binge in the 2010s, is now more focused on collecting money than handing it out. What’s particularly frustrating is that money designated to promote growth is being siphoned off. Countries that receive lower-interest loans from international financial institutions like the World Bank or regional development banks end up using some of that money to repay private lenders instead of investing in businesses or creating jobs.