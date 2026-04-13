'Right people' from Iran reached out: Trump as Hormuz blockade begins

US President Donald Trump on Monday said Iran had reached out to Washington for another round of negotiations, even as the United States moved ahead with a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We’ve been called this morning by the right people in Iran,” Trump told reporters outside the Oval Office. “They’d like to make a deal very badly.” He, however, did not confirm whether the US had agreed to resume talks.

Trump further said the naval blockade was intended to stop Iran from engaging in what he described as “blackmail” and “extorting the world.” He also reiterated that “Iran did not agree to not having a nuclear weapon”, and praised Vice President JD Vance, saying he had “done a very good job on Iran”.

He added that the United States does not depend on the Strait of Hormuz, stating, “We don’t use the strait,” and claiming the country has “more oil and gas than Saudi Arabia and Russia.” Trump also said that “many countries” were turning to the US for what he called the “best and sweetest” oil, adding that the situation “could all be settled before that.” When asked whether other nations would back the blockade, he said, “We don’t need other countries,” while also claiming that some had offered support. He added that further details would be shared “tomorrow.”

Shortly before addressing reporters, Trump wrote on Truth Social that maritime activity in the strait had surged. “34 ships went through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday (Sunday), which is by far the highest number since this foolish closure began,” he said. Continuing his remarks, Trump also issued a warning directed at Cuba, which is currently under a US blockade alongside Iran. He said the US may “stop by” Cuba after addressing the ongoing tensions with Iran. The US naval blockade came into effect on Monday, according to a US military official, who confirmed the move without sharing operational details. There were no reports of incidents in the initial phase of enforcement. Trump, earlier in the day, said any Iranian vessels approaching the blockade would be “immediately eliminated”.

The step is aimed at increasing pressure on Tehran but risks undermining a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US, with European countries declining to participate in the operation. Oil markets reacted sharply, with prices rising above $100 per barrel amid concerns over prolonged disruption. Since the conflict began on February 28, Iran has effectively restricted access through the strait, allowing passage only under its control and subject to conditions. The blockade follows stalled negotiations in Islamabad, which US officials described as the highest-level talks with Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Washington said Tehran rejected key demands during the discussions.