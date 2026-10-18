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Rioters loot stores, set fires in Italy during cost-of-living protest

The march against wars and rising living costs began peacefully but masked protesters threw stones, paving blocks and other objects at riot police and set fire to barricades made from bar tables

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At least two police officers were injured and about 50 demonstrators, including many minors, were detained
AP Rome
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2026 | 7:47 AM IST
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Rioters clashed with police, looted stores and set property on fire in central Milan on Saturday, emptying Piazza del Duomo and a luxury shopping arcade when the area would usually be teeming with shoppers.

The march against wars and rising living costs began peacefully. But masked protesters threw stones, paving blocks and other objects at riot police and set fire to barricades made from bar tables. Images of the aftermath showed a severely damaged carabinieri car.

Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowds.

At least two police officers were injured and about 50 demonstrators, including many minors, were detained, the LaPresse news agency reported.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence in a social media post.

"Demonstrating is a right. Setting our cities ablaze is not," she wrote, citing "hooligans who exploit demonstrations to sow chaos, attack those responsible for ensuring security and hold entire cities hostage".

Milan's centre-left mayor, Giuseppe Sala, said "the reasons for the protests were understandable".

"The violence against law enforcement and serious damage to the city are not justifiable," he added.

The unrest coincided with nationwide demonstrations in neighbouring France against rising living costs and in support of high school students' grievances. French police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent protesters who joined the rallies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 18 2026 | 7:47 AM IST

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