US envoy Jared Kushner on Thursday said Russia is "comfortable" with Nato-like security guarantees for Ukraine to end the war as it nears the five-year mark.

Another American envoy, Steve Witkoff, said US President Donald Trump discussed Ukraine and a peaceful end to the war during his trilateral talks with the Russian and Chinese leaders earlier Thursday.

Kushner and Witkoff met with European allies in Berlin to discuss their support for Ukraine after a third Ukrainian aerial attack in four days on the key Kerch Bridge linking Russia to Russian-held Crimea halted rail traffic across the span, officials said Thursday, after earlier strikes shut down the road section of the landmark that is a symbol of Moscow's invasion.

Train traffic across the bridge stopped after the overnight strike while authorities assessed the damage, but it resumed in the afternoon, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian strikes seemed calculated to embarrass Russian President Vladimir Putin as he met in China with President Xi Jinping and Trump, as well as to demonstrate that Kyiv still holds cards in the war and to undermine Russia's argument that its victory is inevitable. The attack came hours before the start of talks in Berlin between Kushner, Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside more than 40 European leaders who are supporting Ukraine's war effort and fear being sidelined by Trump's direct talks with Putin.

The American leader called into the Berlin talks following his meeting with Putin, Kushner said. Putin acknowledges the damage and vows to strike back "We will respond to these attacks, and I want everyone to be clear about that," Putin told reporters in Shenzhen, China. He insisted the bridge is a civilian asset, adding that he had ordered the bridge closed to the transport of military hardware or ammunition. Putin also said that the road side of the bridge had been "seriously damaged" but vowed to rebuild it. The rail section is believed to be stronger than the road side, to bear the greater weight of cargo wagons.

The 19-kilometre (12-mile) Kerch Bridge is a key route for military and civilian supplies to Crimea, which Moscow seized in defiance of international law in 2014 and uses to support front-line troops. It is a potent reminder of Russia's illegal annexation of the territory and has been a prime target for Ukraine. A large section of the road deck and an arch collapsed in the culmination of weeks of preparatory strikes over seven stages of the operation, according to Zelenskyy, and the train track was damaged by domestically produced Neptune missiles, Ukraine's Defence Ministry said. Now Russia will need to reroute fuel and ammunition supplies over land, where "our drones are waiting for the cargo," the ministry said.

Attacks kill 4 civilians in Russia, 2 in Ukraine, officials say The Russian Defence Ministry said Thursday that its air defences intercepted 53 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions during the night. A Ukrainian attack on Russia's Saratov region killed three people and wounded two others, local Gov. Roman Busargin said, and a drone killed a woman travelling by bicycle with her 8-year-old grandson in the Bryansk region, Gov. Egor Kovalchuk said. Ukrainian authorities said that Russia launched anti-ship missiles and 98 drones at Ukraine, with hits recorded at 18 locations. Explosions and sirens rang out across Kyiv during the day, and the Dutch and Austrian embassies sustained minor damage, officials said.

Two people, including a 44-year-old woman, were killed and at least 23 people, including a 12-year-old boy, were reported wounded as Russian strikes caused damage in 12 regions. Russia's bigger army hopes to exhaust Ukraine on the front line through sheer weight of numbers in terms of soldiers, armor and weapons. But Kyiv's defences are largely holding the Russians back, sapping Russian momentum with the help of drones that quickly choke off troop advances. Russia has resorted to strategic bombing to wear down Ukraine's resistance, placing special emphasis on knocking out power ahead of winter, while Kyiv's domestically developed long-range drones and missiles have struck deep inside Russia, often targeting its oil refineries.

Kyiv fears Trump and Putin may try to decide Ukraine's fate In China, Trump called Putin "my friend." The American president's relationship with Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has soured. European leaders have tried to isolate Putin diplomatically and have heavily sanctioned the Russian economy. Ukrainian officials fear their country's fate could be determined by agreements between Trump and Putin, while European governments are alarmed by Moscow's aggression. The question of US support for Ukraine, severely curtailed under Trump, could be raised by Democrats in Congress after their wins in the midterm elections. Britain's Prince Harry offered a veiled criticism of the US government's policy toward Ukraine, saying in an interview released late Wednesday that he believes there is a "big separation" between the Trump administration's stance and that of the American people.

Merz, Macron and Burnham to meet with US envoys and Zelenskyy Kushner and Witkoff have led Trump administration efforts to end nearly five years of war following Russia's all-out invasion of its neighbour and recently have mediated new discussions, though the talks have yielded no major breakthrough. Kushner said Thursday on X that Washington's priority at Thursday's meeting in Berlin is to "further strengthen our close coordination with Ukraine and Europe, work toward a unified position on the key elements of a lasting peace, and to jointly prepare the agenda and proposed format for the next round of multilateral negotiations." The meeting will also explore how Ukraine's European backers can fit into postwar security arrangements. Kyiv wants to ensure that Russia doesn't invade again, while Moscow wants to keep the Nato military alliance away from its borders.