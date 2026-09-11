Home / World News / Russia's Rosatom offers nuclear power plants to India for 100 GW target

Russia's Rosatom offers nuclear power plants to India for 100 GW target

Russian state-owned Rosatom has offered nuclear power solutions ranging from large-capacity units to small modular reactors as India targets 100 GW of capacity by 2047

Nuclear energy
Russian state-owned atomic energy corporation Rosatom has offered to supply nuclear power plants to Indian companies
Sudheer Pal Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 9:15 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Russian state-owned atomic energy corporation Rosatom has offered to supply nuclear power plants to Indian companies in a bid to help India achieve its 100 gigawatt (GW) target for nuclear power generation capacity by 2047.
 
"Considering the scale of India’s target, we are ready to offer our partners a wide range of modern nuclear solutions, from large-capacity power units to small modular reactors," said Kirill Komarov, First Deputy Director General for Corporate Development and International Business at Rosatom.
 
He was briefing Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov and India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during an official tour of INNOPROM, the India International Industrial Exhibition, held here from September 9 to 11, 2026.
 
Komarov said India is consistently developing its nuclear energy sector and has set an ambitious target of increasing its nuclear capacity to 100 GW by 2047. "Rosatom is already making a practical contribution towards achieving this goal. We are the only foreign company constructing a nuclear power plant in India. Two units of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant are operating reliably, while four more are at various stages of implementation," he said.
 
He also said that the bilateral partnership extends far beyond nuclear energy and covers nuclear medicine, additive technologies, composite materials and logistics, adding that Russian technologies will contribute to strengthening India’s technological sovereignty.
 
The two ministers were introduced to the VVER-1200, using the Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant as an example, a model of which was displayed at Rosatom’s stand at the exhibition in the technological sovereignty section.
 
During the Russia-India Business Dialogue, Goyal emphasised the need to move from agreements to practical industrial cooperation and encouraged Russian companies to develop manufacturing operations in India by leveraging the country’s industrial capabilities, skilled workforce and opportunities under the Make in India initiative.
 
India had last December enacted the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act, which aims at modernising the country's civil nuclear framework by opening the sector to private participation and streamlining liability rules.
 
The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) had last month published the draft rules and regulations under the Act, inviting stakeholder comments on the key provisions.
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Global bond selloff pushes US 10-yr yield nears 5% on oil, rate fears

US average diesel price crosses $6 per gallon for first time: GasBuddy

Nepal PM Balen Shah to highlight climate change, flood losses at UNGA

Iran, other W. Asia states plan talks on temporary Strait of Hormuz deal

Algeria severs diplomatic ties with UAE, citing 'hostile' actions

Topics :nuclear plantsEnergyIndia Russia

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchBank Strike TodayTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptStock Market CrashNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 9:15 PM IST

Next Story