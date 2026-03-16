Home / World News / Russia's seaborne grain exports up 32.9% in February, shows data

Russia's seaborne grain exports up 32.9% in February, shows data

Black Sea shipments drive surge in Russia's seaborne grain exports in February despite slower season-to-date volumes

Black Sea grain deal
Shipments via the Black Sea terminals, the main route for Russian grain exports, increased by 35.7% to 2.7 million tons in February | Representative Picture
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Russia's seaborne grain exports rose 32.9% year-on-year to 3.2 million metric tons in February, according to shipping data from industry sources released on Monday. 
Total seaborne exports have reached 36.1 million tons so far this season, beginning on July 1 each year, 5.1% down year-on-year, according to the data. 
Seaborne exports account for about 90% of Russia's total grain exports. 
Shipments via the Black Sea terminals, the main route for Russian grain exports, increased by 35.7% to 2.7 million tons in February. 
Exports via Caspian Sea terminals, which supply Russian grain mainly to Iran, increased by 32.8% to 0.2 million tons.
Far East terminals turnover increased by 62.9% to 0.1 million tons in February and shipments via Baltic Sea fell by 19.2% to 0.1 million tons.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Global LNG demand likely to rise at least 54% by 2040, says Shell

Iran's Araghchi says any end to US-Israeli war must be definitive

EU considers redirecting Red Sea naval mission to protect Strait of Hormuz

US jets hit military sites near Iran's Chabahar free trade-industrial zone

Iran hits Gulf neighbours, chokes oil shipping as energy crisis fears grow

Topics :RussiaGlobal Tradegrains

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story