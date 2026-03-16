Russia's seaborne grain exports up 32.9% in February, shows data

Russia's seaborne grain exports rose 32.9% year-on-year to 3.2 million metric tons in February, according to shipping data from industry sources released on Monday.

Total seaborne exports have reached 36.1 million tons so far this season, beginning on July 1 each year, 5.1% down year-on-year, according to the data.

Seaborne exports account for about 90% of Russia's total grain exports.

Shipments via the Black Sea terminals, the main route for Russian grain exports, increased by 35.7% to 2.7 million tons in February.

Exports via Caspian Sea terminals, which supply Russian grain mainly to Iran, increased by 32.8% to 0.2 million tons.