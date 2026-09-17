Russia says new US sanctions would make Ukraine peace deal harder

The ​Kremlin said on Thursday that further US sanctions against Russia would make ??it harder to reach a peace deal in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed a sweeping sanctions package intended ‌to increase economic pressure on Russia ​over its war in ​Ukraine, sending the bill to President Donald Trump to ​sign into law.

"We are, of course, monitoring the progress of this document. It falls under the category of unfriendly actions, and of course the imposition of any additional sanctions ​by the US would certainly complicate efforts to find a ‌peace settlement in Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told ​reporters.