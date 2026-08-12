Russia turns to India for gasoline as Ukrainian strikes hit refineries

By Rakesh Sharma, Nicholas Lua and Weilun Soon

Russia has started importing gasoline from as far away as India, as Ukrainian attacks on its refineries trigger severe local shortages.

It’s the first time Moscow has imported the motor fuel from the South Asian nation, according to Kpler data, with the lengthy journey required an indication of how dire the crunch is becoming.

The first shipment was received on Aug. 5, and more may be on the way, according to Kpler. Indian processor Nayara Energy Ltd. — backed by Rosneft PJSC, Russia’s top oil producer — has emerged as a source of the fuel, which is being moved on a chain of Russian-linked tankers via transfers off Egypt.

Recent movement histories of Cyclone (in white) and Garnet, suggesting that they conducted a ship-to-ship transfer off Egypt “The emergence of Indian barrels is particularly notable,” said Sumit Ritolia, lead analyst at Kpler. The cargoes, which complement continued imports from Belarus and other neighboring markets, highlight “the severity of the current domestic gasoline imbalance, and the extent to which lower refinery runs are reshaping Russia’s traditional product trade flows,” he said. The global energy market is coping with the fallout from two major conflicts, as Kyiv presses on with its assault on Russia’s refineries, while the US and Iran continue to face off in the Middle East. The combined disruptions have acted to tighten fuel markets, with Moscow — traditionally a supplier of fuels overseas — banning both gasoline and diesel exports to prioritize local users.

Following a wave of attacks, EA Analytics estimated that Russia’s crude-processing rates were running at 3.6 million barrels a day in July, about a third below the seasonal norm. Since then, Kyiv has intensified strikes, hitting five processors last week and at least two more this week. Russia’s Energy Ministry, India’s Oil Ministry, and Nayara’s communications team didn’t respond to Bloomberg requests for comment. Since getting sanctioned by the European Union in July last year, Nayara has been relying on so-called dark-fleet tankers and transshipment operations to receive its crude, and export fuels. Its 400,000 barrel-a-day refinery at Vadinar on India’s west coast also needs to widen its export market, after a key buyer, Hindustan Petroleum Corp., recently started producing more of its own fuel in the region.

For the inaugural shipment, Russian-flagged products tanker Cyclone (formerly Agni) loaded a 42,000-ton gasoline cargo from Vadinar on June 18, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show. The fuel was then transferred to the Oman-flagged Garnet at Damietta Port, off Egypt’s Mediterranean coast, on July 6. That vessel then reached Russia in early August. More gasoline may follow. The products tanker Varg loaded nearly 40,000 tons of the fuel at Vadinar on July 6 and likely conducted a ship-to-ship transfer at Damietta in late July, based on changes in its draft, according to Kpler. Ship-to-ship transfers, or STS, typically take place so individual vessels can cut travel times.

No receiving vessel has been confirmed, though Kpler identified Beast as a possibility. The vessel was at Damietta and recorded an increase in draft on July 30-31. Beast had signaled Morocco’s Tangier as a destination, but has since gone beyond that port and is now sailing north in the Atlantic Ocean, with its cargo intact, the data show. Another products tanker, Cameroon-flagged Photon, also left Vadinar on July 13 before transferring its gasoline cargo at Damietta to the Russia-flagged Talisman on July 28-29, the data show. These ships were classed on the Russian register, with the exception of Garnet. All of them have been sanctioned by the EU, with Garnet and Talisman also being targeted by the US.