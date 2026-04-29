Russian FM Lavrov to visit India next week for BRICS meet, hold talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to India next month to attend the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, the Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

During his visit on May 14-15, Lavrov will also hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"On May 14-15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend a full-format meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in New Delhi," Zakharova said.

The meeting, chaired by India, will provide a valuable platform for substantive discussions on current international issues and prospects for strengthening global governance, particularly regarding countries representing the global majority, she was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

"Special attention will be given to enhancing strategic partnerships in preparation for the 18th BRICS summit, which is also scheduled to take place in New Delhi this September," she added. Zakharova pointed out that foreign ministers from BRICS partner states will participate in several sessions during the meeting. She further said that during Lavrov's visit to New Delhi, a full-format bilateral program is also planned, including talks with his Indian counterpart. "The discussions are expected to cover the full range of bilateral relations, including the schedule of upcoming contacts at the highest, high, and working levels. Separate attention will be paid to preparing for meetings of the intergovernmental Russian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation. The entire mutually beneficial agenda will also be reviewed," Zakharova said.