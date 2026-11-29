Samsung Electronics presented its humanoid robot prototype to ??its board last week and plans to unveil ​the model to the public in January, a person familiar with the matter said, as the maker of memory ??chips and smartphones seeks new growth drivers.

The South Korean firm plans to showcase the robot at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the person said, entering an increasingly crowded market that includes ‌China's Unitree, Tesla and Hyundai Motor's Boston Dynamics.

The planned ​debut follows Samsung's creation in July ​of its Robotics eXperience (RX) unit, which reports directly to co-CEO TM Roh and oversees robotics research ​and development, long-term strategy and commercialization.

The demonstration on Thursday at Samsung's robotics research hub in Seoul, attended by Roh, focused on full-body control and the robot's ability to pick up and manipulate objects using its arms and hands, the person said. The person spoke on the condition ​of anonymity because Samsung has yet to publicly unveil the prototype. Samsung declined to comment. Samsung is focusing ‌on hand manipulation, a key challenge for humanoid robots that must reliably grasp, turn ​and reposition objects to perform factory tasks, the person said. "You go to the factory owner and you say that your robot acts with a 99% success rate, they're still going to laugh because it has to ‌be at a 99.99% success ​rate for them to actually deploy it on ‌their factory line," Kris Hauser, head of the robotics lab at Samsung's RX, said ‌in ??September.