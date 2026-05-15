Samsung executives meet union leaders as strike threat rattles investors

Samsung Electronics Co.’s top management made a rare visit to leaders of the company’s largest labor union late Friday in an effort to revive stalled wage negotiations after government-mediated talks collapsed earlier this week.

Samsung shares fell 8.6% in Seoul trading Friday, underscoring mounting investor concerns over a strike that could disrupt operations at the world’s largest memory chipmaker. The union has threatened an 18-day walkout beginning May 21 if its demands are not met.

Chief Executive Officer Jun Young-hyun, who heads Samsung’s semiconductor business, along with three other senior executives, visited the union’s office in the southern South Korean city of Pyeongtaek, home to Samsung’s sprawling semiconductor manufacturing complex, according to the union.

“We will view the labor union as one family and a community of shared destiny and approach dialogue with an unconditionally open attitude,” Samsung said in a statement Friday. “We earnestly urge that the union comes forward to engage in dialogue without delay, mindful of public concerns and the national economy.” Kim Young-hoon, Korea’s employment and labor minister, also met union leaders in Pyeongtaek. During the meeting, the union requested that Samsung appoint new management representatives for any future negotiations, according to a separate union statement. The outreach came days after marathon tripartite wage talks involving the government, Samsung and the union broke down without an agreement. That has fueled fears of labor disruptions at a critical moment for the company’s booming chip business that accounted for more than 90% of its total operating profit in the first quarter.