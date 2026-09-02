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Home / World News / Saturday Evening Post to cease print publication after 205 years

Saturday Evening Post to cease print publication after 205 years

The magazine, which debuted in 1821, will continue to publish new articles and fiction online.

Saturday Evening Post (Image: Saturday Evening Post)
Saturday Evening Post (Image: Saturday Evening Post)
AP
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 11:10 PM IST
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Saturday Evening Post, the magazine famous for publishing Jack London stories and Norman Rockwell art, to stop printing starting next year, reported The New York Times. According to Joan SerVaas, publication’s president and publisher, its January issue will be its last in print. In a letter to The Post’s 50,000 subscribers in the most recent issue, she attributed the decision to a combination of “rising production costs, declining advertising revenue and shifting reader habits.” The magazine, which debuted in 1821, will continue to publish new articles and fiction online.
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Topics :International News

First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 11:10 PM IST

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