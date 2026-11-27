Saudi airstrikes hit western and southwestern Yemen overnight and on Thursday, Houthi officials and media said. The group blamed the Saudi-backed government forces battling the rebels for the attacks.

Anees al-Asbahi, a spokesperson for the Houthi-run health ministry, said multiple strikes across Taiz province killed four people, including a child. Al-Asbahi blamed Saudi Arabia for the attacks.

Al-Masirah, the television channel controlled by the Iran-backed rebels, reported strikes in Sanaa overnight into Thursday. Two residents said they heard explosions in the rebel-held capital overnight.

Khalil al-Makhlafi, who lives in the southern part of Sanaa, said his home is located near military camps in an area where explosions are frequent.