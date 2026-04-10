Saudi Arabia acknowledges widespread damage to energy sector during war

For the first time, Saudi Arabia has laid out the scale of damage inflicted to its oil output and exports, although it didn't specify when the attacks occurred.

An energy ministry statement also gave the first public confirmation of Saudi casualties during the Iran war, saying one citizen working as an industrial security guard was killed and seven others wounded.

Thursday's statement said strikes targeted production, transport and refining sites, as well as petrochemical and power facilities in Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and Yanbu on the Red Sea. The statement didn't attribute responsibility.

A pumping station on the East-West Pipeline was among the hardest hit, cutting throughput by about 700,000 barrels per day, while outages at Manifa and Khurais reduced output by 600,000 more barrels per day.