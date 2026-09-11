Saudi Arabia airstrikes hit Houthi rebels-held Mokha airport in Yemen

Saudi airstrikes hit the rebel-held Mokha airport in Yemen on Friday, an Iranian-backed Houthi broadcaster reported, a day after the Houthis entered the key port city on the Red Sea, bringing them closer to the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Their advance further threatens commercial shipping on an important alternative to the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier Friday, Iran's government called for an end to Saudi Arabia's blockade of Yemen, throwing its support behind its ally, the Houthis. In its first statement since the rebels entered the port, Iran's Foreign Ministry also called for a return to negotiations between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis.

The rebels' capture of Mokha, overlooking tanker routes out of the Red Sea, could boost Iran's strategy of driving up world oil and gas prices to pressure the United States, experts say. It also raises concerns of a new front opening after more than six months of war in the region -- one in which Saudi Arabia is forced to respond. Experts say the developments in Yemen could give Tehran more leverage in any negotiations with the United States. On Wednesday, the spokesperson for Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard called for any negotiated settlement with the US to include Yemen, the first explicit reference to that front.

Events threaten a key Strait of Hormuz alternative The Houthis' entry into Mokha on Thursday was their biggest territorial gain in years against their Saudi-backed Yemeni opponents. It brought them within 80 kilometres of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, an important alternative for global shipping as Iran targets vessels on the Strait of Hormuz. The Houthis have already hiked up attacks on Saudi shipping in Bab el-Mandeb and the Red Sea since declaring a blockade there in July, as well as oil infrastructure inside Saudi Arabia. The Houthis said the move was in response to the kingdom's blockade of Houthi-held parts of Yemen, in place for years.

Disruption to the waterway could mean trouble for all shipping and for the price of crude oil, which has now soared again. Saudi Arabia has increasingly relied on the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb to export its crude since Iran has been targeting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. About 12 per cent of the world's goods are typically shipped through the strait. Shipping through the Bab al-Mandeb had fallen by about 60 per cent since the Houthis began attacking some ships there in late 2023 while expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Shipping increased this year as Saudi Arabia sought alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz, but renewed Houthi threats have "curtailed" that activity, according to Lloyd's List Intelligence.

Saudi Arabia, which earlier this week said it had always offered "opportunities for negotiation," also has said it has the right to defend itself in response to the Houthis' blockade. The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia spoke Thursday about diplomatic efforts to "restore stability" to the region, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on social media. The fighting risks a return to civil war In a statement released Friday, the National Defence Council of Yemen's Saudi-backed and internationally recognized government on Thursday strongly condemned the Houthis' renewed attacks on Saudi Arabia. The council also acknowledged that Yemen's government is on the front line of freedom of navigation, and called for international support as the Houthis swept along the Red Sea coast toward the Bab el-Mandeb.