Saudi Arabia warns of 'potential danger' in Mecca, Taif and Jeddah
Saudi civil defence briefly issued danger alerts for Mecca, Taif and Jeddah amid the escalation with Yemen's Houthis
Saudi civil defence briefly issued danger alerts for Mecca, Taif and Jeddah amid the escalation with Yemen's Houthis
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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 3:54 PM IST