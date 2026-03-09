Saudi Aramco offers spot crude as war disrupts global oil supplies

By Yongchang Chin

Saudi Aramco has offered prompt crude supply through a series of rare tenders, as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz traps shipments and forces a rerouting of flows via the Red Sea.

The world’s largest crude exporter has offered three grades — Arab Extra Light, Arab Heavy and its flagship Arab Light, according to traders with direct knowledge of the matter. It’s offered a total of roughly 4.6 million barrels of those varieties in recent days, said the traders, asking not to be named as they aren’t authorized to speak to the media.

Some of the oil was offered on a delivered basis from a supertanker, carrying 2 million barrels of crude, positioned near Taiwan, which was eventually purchased by a Japanese refiner, traders said. The remainder would be for loading at the port of Yanbu on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, as well as from Ain Sokhna in Egypt.

Aramco didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The spot tenders reflect a market under stress. The Saudi producer is unable to sell oil through conventional channels in the Persian Gulf. It also typically only supplies crude via long-term contracts. But now, the kingdom is directing unprecedented amounts of oil via a pipeline to Yanbu. The tenders offered the oil at a premium over official selling prices for March, the traders said. The OSPs were set a month ago, before the current war in the Middle East began. The shipments from its western terminals have surged to a rate of about 2.3 million barrels a day so far this month, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s about 50% more than the kingdom shipped from those terminals in any month since the end of 2016, the data show.