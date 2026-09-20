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Saudi confirms Houthis tried to attack its capital with ballistic missile

It was the first attack targeting Riyadh since the escalation in fighting between the Iran-backed Houthis and Yemeni government forces backed by the Saudis

Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh
Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh (Reuters)
AP Cairo
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2026 | 7:33 AM IST
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Saudi Arabia has confirmed that Yemen's Houthi rebels tried to attack its capital with a ballistic missile.

The statement late Saturday by the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis came long after the morning attempt, which the coalition said was intercepted.

It was the first attack targeting Riyadh since the escalation in fighting between the Iran-backed Houthis and Yemeni government forces backed by the Saudis.

The statement also said the Houthis tried to attack civilian infrastructure in the Red Sea port city of Yanbu and in Taif, Baysh and Farasan but they were thwarted, giving no further details.

The Houthis earlier claimed, without providing evidence, they had targeted "sensitive sites" in Riyadh and facilities of Saudi oil giant Aramco in Yanbu, causing "massive fires".

Aramco, the world's largest oil company, did not respond to a request for comment.

The growing conflict near another important global shipping corridor has brought new pressures for markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Saudi ArabiaRiyadhYemen

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First Published: Sep 20 2026 | 7:33 AM IST

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