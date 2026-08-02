Saudi crown prince urges restraint as Trump weighs fresh strikes on Iran

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto leader, in a phone call with President Donald Trump raised concerns about the US potentially escalating the conflict with Iran, according to a person familiar with the leaders' discussion.

The discussion on Saturday, which was first reported on by Axios, comes as Trump weighs whether to carry out new strikes on Iran.

The Saudis, according to the person briefed on the substance of the call but not authorised to comment publicly, are concerned that if the US targets Iran's energy infrastructure or carries out massive strikes on other key infrastructure, Tehran could respond by carrying out attacks on the kingdom's and other Gulf countries' energy infrastructure.