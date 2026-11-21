The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen said Friday that its forces struck targets used by the rebels to smuggle and transport weapons, while the rebels attacked neighboring Saudi Arabia with missiles and drones.

The exchanges came days after the Saudi-led coalition launched a major air campaign across Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen.

In Gaza, Israeli strikes killed six people, health officials said. Israel's military said it attacked militants.

In Iraq, army troops and police who protect the country's energy industry deployed to a city south of the capital after the government apparently reached a compromise with a powerful Iran-backed militia that it had accused of smuggling oil there.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Friday. Read our full coverage here. Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 6, local health officials say Israeli strikes killed six people in central Gaza on Friday, according to health officials at Gaza's Awda hospital and Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital, where the casualties were taken. An overnight strike killed one person in the Nuseirat Refugee camp, while a second strike killed another person in the city of Deir Al-Balah Friday afternoon. A third strike killed four people in the Bureij Refugee camp on Friday evening. Israel's military confirmed attacking "militants" in a few strikes in central Gaza, without elaborating.

Saudi Arabia says it targeted Houthi smuggling operations The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said Friday it targeted the rebels' operations to smuggle and transport weapons and ballistic missiles in Yemen's main Red Sea port of Hodeidah. It added that it had carried out a military operation in Yemen's rebel-held capital of Sanaa early Friday, targeting the Houthis' military capabilities to prevent attacks on civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-led coalition also said the kingdom intercepted five drones and one ballistic missile fired by the rebels Friday morning. Riyadh, the kingdom's capital and largest city, was among the targets. A Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, claimed in a statement that the rebels attacked Jazan's port in Saudi Arabia and a power station in the Al-Shuqaiq area in Jazan. The Saudi-led coalition had earlier acknowledged that debris from intercepted missiles fell in the Al-Shuqaiq area, but did not immediately report any damage.

The interceptions came a day after the Iran-backed rebels said they had targeted Saudi airports, air bases and Riyadh's financial center. Iraqi forces deploy to area known as Iran-backed militia stronghold Iraqi security forces set up a command headquarters Friday on the outskirts of the Jurf al-Sakhar area south of Baghdad, as they aim to assert control over a longtime stronghold of an Iran-backed militia, Kataib Hezbollah. Tensions had flared after the government called for the militia to withdraw amid allegations that it was using the area for oil smuggling. Kataib Hezbollah had threatened to fight security forces if they attempted any incursion.

Two Iraqi officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, said the government and Kataib Hezbollah had reached an agreement under which security forces could enter but the militia would not immediately withdraw. The deal followed negotiations facilitated by Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran's Quds Force, a branch of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard that's responsible for operations outside Iran and is key to Iran's influence and ties to allies across the Middle East. Under the agreement, the Iraqi army, federal police and energy sector police are deploying to the area. In a compromise, the deployment also includes fighters from the Popular Mobilization Forces, a collection of mostly Shiite armed groups close to Iran that are officially part of Iraq's security forces. Kataib Hezbollah would withdraw its fighters within a month.

Oil flowing nearly to pre-war levels, despite increase in attacks, analysts say Substantial amounts of oil continue to flow to the global economy from Mideast producers despite a recent increase in Iranian attacks on shipping, energy analysts say. Around 80 per cent of the prewar amount of oil is being exported, most of it through the Strait of Hormuz under the protection of US forces. Oil also is transported through pipelines leading to ports on the Red Sea and the Gulf of Oman that tankers can reach without making the dangerous run through the strait. Oil flows in the first two weeks of November fell by around 20 per cent to around 13 million barrels per day compared to October, when exports roughly equalled the prewar amounts of 15-16 million barrels per day, according to Rystad Energy.