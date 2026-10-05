Schneider Electric confirms $22.6 billion deal to acquire US firm PTC

France's Schneider Electric said on Monday it had agreed to buy PTC in an all-cash deal valuing the US software company's equity at around $22.6 billion, confirming reports from Sunday.

The $205-per-share offer implies an enterprise value of $23.7 billion for Boston-based PTC and represents a 42.3 per cent premium to its last closing share price.

The deal will be financed through a combination of equity and new debt issuance and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2027.

The acquisition would deepen the French engineering company's push into software acquisitions, having agreed to buy Cognite Holding, a privately held provider of AI software and industrial data, in June.