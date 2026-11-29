By Lydia Beyoud and Sarah Gray

Donald Trump said the Securities and Exchange Commission is planning to make it mandatory to use the term “super intelligence” as the president renews his efforts to rebrand artificial-intelligence technology.

“Our Great Chairman of the SEC, Paul Atkins, will soon be making that term mandatory,” Trump said in a social media post that criticized a Fox News host for using the AI term. “Like me, he likes ACCURACY in language!”

The SEC could take different approaches in trying to get publicly traded companies to comply with the president’s preferred terminology.

One of the agency’s statutes gives it the authority to define terms, and tell companies it would be misleading to use a similar term that might cause investors confusion. It could also issue staff guidance to companies and have staff scrutinize corporate filings for the terms and force those that don’t comply to respond to staff inquires about why not.

But to create a binding legal requirement, the SEC would likely have to go through a rulemaking process, which would require it to conduct cost-benefit analysis for companies having to switch to using “super intelligence.” The agency, however, could also risk litigation over the matter, on the grounds that it would be violating the First Amendment by compelling certain speech. The White House and the SEC did not immediately provide details about what changes the agency plans to make. Earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order requiring the executive branch to use “super intelligence” and “SI” in all official communications “to the maximum extent permitted by law,” part of his attempt to rehabilitate the technology’s unfavorable public perception — one that voters made clear in the midterm elections.