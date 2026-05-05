Secret Service officers shoot gunman near White House after he opens fire

By Myles Miller

A man was shot by Secret Service officers near the White House on Monday afternoon after agents spotted him carrying a concealed firearm and he opened fire, according to the agency’s deputy director.

Plainclothes surveillance agents patrolling the outer perimeter of the White House complex spotted what they described as a visible outline of a firearm on the suspect and called in uniformed Secret Service police to make contact, Deputy Director Matt Quinn said at a briefing.

The suspect ran, drew a weapon and shot at the officers, who returned fire, striking him. He was taken to an area hospital. His condition was not disclosed.