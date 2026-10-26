Serbia's Vucic loses election after 14 years amid student-led protests
The right-wing leader's 14-year hold on power ends as a diverse student-led opposition movement triumphs after two years of protests against his government
The right-wing leader's 14-year hold on power ends as a diverse student-led opposition movement triumphs after two years of protests against his government
The long-serving strongman leader of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, conceded defeat on Sunday in an election that pitted him and his right-wing party against a diverse student-led opposition movement that spent two years protesting his government.
It was a seismic political shift in the Balkan country where Vucic, who had been endorsed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and who denounced the student movement as a foreign-led attempt to unseat him, led for 14 years.
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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 7:52 AM IST