Shell declares force majeure on Asia LNG deals after Qatar plant shutdown

Shell Plc has declared force majeure on its liquefied natural gas contracts with some of its customers in Asia, according to people familiar with the matter, due to the ongoing Qatar LNG shutdown.

Shell has an equity partnership with QatarEnergy in the massive Ras Laffan LNG plant, the largest single plant in the world, which shut down last week following a drone attack on the facility. QatarEnergy declared force majeure on its LNG supply.

Shell declined to comment.