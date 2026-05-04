Ship struck by projectiles in Strait of Hormuz, says British military
The British military issued the alert, saying a tanker had been targeted off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, in the strait around 11:40 pm Sunday
The British military issued the alert, saying a tanker had been targeted off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, in the strait around 11:40 pm Sunday
Projectiles struck a ship in the narrow Strait of Hormuz, the British military said Monday, the second such attack in hours as tensions remain high between Iran and the United States.
The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center issued the alert, saying a tanker had been targeted off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, in the strait around 11:40 pm Sunday.
It described the tanker has been struck by "unknown projectiles." "All crew reported safe," the centre said. "No environmental impact reported." Another ship came under attack in the strait on Sunday.
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST