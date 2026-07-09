Shipping through Hormuz grinds to near standstill after fresh US strikes

By Weilun Soon

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz came to a near standstill on Thursday, after the US struck Iran for a second straight day as a fragile truce between the two sides looked increasingly shaky.

Observable movements in the world’s most vital energy conduit largely occurred along an Iran-approved route nearer to the waterway’s north, while the US-supported Omani corridor was quiet, ship-tracking data show.

The slowdown comes after a spate of Iranian attacks on vessels that had prompted the US strikes, while President Donald Trump also said the ceasefire with Iran was over. Some 14 commodity carriers crossed the strait in both directions on Wednesday, the least since the interim peace deal in mid-June. Among larger vessels, only a US-sanctioned supertanker heading out of the Persian Gulf was seen in the strait, alongside an Iranian-flagged container ship. It’s possible that some vessels may be crossing with their transponders turned off, however.