Home / World News / Singer Asha Bhosle suffers cardiac arrest, admitted to Mumbai hospital

Singer Asha Bhosle suffers cardiac arrest, admitted to Mumbai hospital

Bhosle, with a career spanning eight decades, is known for her versatility. She is the younger sister of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Asha Bhosle
Asha Bhosle (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 9:42 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening after suffering cardiac arrest, sources said.

The 92-year-old singer also had pulmonary issues, they said.

Bhosle, with a career spanning eight decades, is known for her versatility. She is the younger sister of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Some of Bhosle's popular songs are 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko', 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar', 'Intaha Ho Gai Intezar Ki', among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pakistan deploys troops, jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

US revokes green cards of Iranian-linked residents amid tensions

US-Iran peace talks begin in Islamabad under Pakistan's 'mediation'

Fuel protests disrupt Ireland as over third of service stations run dry

'Waiting for you': Trump says tankers heading to US for 'sweetest' oil

Topics :Heart attackMumbaiBS Reads

First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story