Home / World News / Sirens sound in Bahrain for third time, warning of incoming projectiles

Sirens sound in Bahrain for third time, warning of incoming projectiles

Qatar said it intercepted incoming Iranian missiles, while Bahrain and Kuwait also activated air defence systems

Bahrain, Iran war, Iran
Missile alerts sounded across several Gulf Arab nations | Image: Reuters
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 2:02 PM IST
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Missile alerts sounded for the third time on Sunday in Bahrain, an island kingdom in the Persian Gulf home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet.

Missile alerts sounded across several Gulf Arab nations.

Qatar's military said in a statement it intercepted incoming Iranian fire, with explosions heard in neighbouring United Arab Emirates.

Three people, including a child, were wounded as a result of falling shrapnel from the interception of Iranian attacks, Qatar's Interior Ministry said.

Kuwait's military also said it was intercepting incoming fire.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :US Iran tensionsUS-Iran tensionsBahrain

First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 2:01 PM IST

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