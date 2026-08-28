Six months of war: Iran stands, US goals remain unmet as conflict drags

It was supposed to be quick. Still, six months after the United States (US) and Israel launched massive airstrikes on Iran, the conflict drags on. The Donald Trump administration has replaced its military war with an economic one, but the result is likely to be no different, analysts said, with a lack of American clarity about goals, a decline in American credibility and a strategic defeat.

On the first day of the war, February 28, US President Trump promised Iranians that “the hour of your freedom is at hand.” Six months later, his administration is trying to impoverish them further, hoping against hope that they will revolt against a repressive, militarised regime and overthrow it.

The Iranian leadership, increasingly dominated by military men, sees its own survival as the nation’s, and it considers the sacrifices of ordinary Iranians as a necessary act of patriotism and even martyrdom. It has been ever more ruthless in stamping out the slightest signs of dissent. It is hard to dress up what has clearly been an American failure to bend Iran to its will, despite the might of the combined American and Israeli militaries. Not only has the Islamic Republic survived, but it effectively controls the Strait of Hormuz. It has strength-ened its influence in the region, with even the countries it was bom-bing a few months ago trying to reinvigorate ties with Iran.