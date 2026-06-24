Home / World News / SK Hynix plans to raise $29 billion in landmark US listing amid AI boom

SK Hynix plans to raise $29 billion in landmark US listing amid AI boom

SK Hynix plans a $29.4 billion US listing to expand chip capacity, as soaring AI demand fuels one of the biggest share sales in history

SK Hynix
SK Hynix expects trading to start on July 10, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday | Image: Reuters
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 10:43 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
SK Hynix is planning to raise 45.45 trillion won ($29.4 billion) in a landmark US listing, as companies along the artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain rush to increase capacity to meet memory chip demand. At that size and depending on the exchange rate, the deal could be among the top five share sales of all time, comparable with Saudi Aramco’s then-record 2019 initial public offering, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 
SK Hynix expects trading to start on July 10, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The South Korean company’s shares extended gains in after-market trading following the ADR announcement. reuters
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AI riches fuel economic divide in chip powerhouse countries of Asia

TikTok developer ByteDance seeks $20 billion in its largest offshore loan

Burnham's rival Jones steps aside, clearing his route to 10 Downing

Mamdani clout grows after his picks sweep New York City primaries

Israel insists on troops in Lebanon; Rubio defends Iran deal in W Asia

Topics :Stock Marketstock marketsFuture of AI infrastructureartifical intelligence

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story