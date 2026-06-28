Home / World News / Skydiving plane crashes in France, killing all 11 people on board

Skydiving plane crashes in France, killing all 11 people on board

The plane crashed near the city of Nancy at 11 am local time, Yves Seguy, the prefect of the Meurthe-et-Moselle region, told reporters near the scene of the crash

Skydiving plane crash, aircraft crash
Representative Picture
AP Nancy (France)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2026 | 6:10 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

A skydiving plane crashed in northeastern France on Sunday, killing all 11 people on board, the region's prefect said.

The plane crashed near the city of Nancy at 11 am local time, Yves Seguy, the prefect of the Meurthe-et-Moselle region, told reporters near the scene of the crash.

Emergency services responded immediately, and authorities were collecting witness statements, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Saudi Aramco helicopter crash leaves 14 dead; investigation under way

Iran launches drone, missile attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait after US strikes

Rising debt, AI boom and financial fragilities raise global risks: BIS

Ukraine strikes two Russian oil refineries overnight, intensifying attacks

Israel weighs US listings for state-owned defence firms IAI and Rafael

Topics :skydivingAccidentplane crash

First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story