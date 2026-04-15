Snap to cut 1,000 jobs after activist push, bets on AI efficiency

Snap will lay off about 1,000 employees, including 16 per cent of full-time staff, the company said on Wednesday, becoming the latest tech firm to shift toward leaner teams as it ramps up artificial intelligence (AI) adoption to streamline operations.

The move, which also includes the closure of more than 300 open roles, comes weeks after Irenic Capital Management pushed the Snapchat parent to optimise its portfolio and improve performance.

The activist investor has an economic interest of about 2.5 per cent in the company.

Snap said advances in AI are helping it streamline operations and operate with smaller teams, with AI generating more than 65 per cent of new code as it assigns critical work to focused teams and AI agents.

The company had about 5,261 full-time employees as of December. The social media firm’s shares rose 5.8 per cent. The stock has fallen about 31 per cent so far this year. The company has invested heavily in its augmented reality glasses unit Specs, and plans to launch the product this year. However, Irenic Capital has urged it to spin off or shut the cash-burning business, citing more than $3.5 billion in investment, while also calling for broader cost cuts. "Cutting costs may appease an activist in the near term, and give long-suffering shareholders some relief, but whether it really leaves the company with a defensible business model and competitive position that it can defend, develop and turn into profits and cash flow is still unclear," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.