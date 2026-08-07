South Korean satellite captures first images of SpaceX rocket crash on moon

A South Korean satellite has captured the first pictures of the moon's fresh crash scene caused by a stray SpaceX rocket.

The Korea Aerospace Research Institute's Danuri spacecraft flew over the impact site soon after the Falcon 9 upper stage inadvertently plowed into the moon on Wednesday. Danuri made multiple passes, snapping photos from lunar orbit that were released by the space agency Thursday.

The terrain is noticeably darker where the rocket hit and carved out a crater, sending dust and rock everywhere. Korean space officials said Danuri gathered before and after shots.

Nasa expects its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter to fly over the crash site next week to view the aftermath.