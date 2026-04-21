SpaceX IPO filing shows Elon Musk to retain control via supervoting shares

SpaceX plans to cement founder Elon Musk’s control after its IPO, granting him and a small group of insiders supervoting shares that will outweigh other investors, according to excerpts of the company’s IPO filing reviewed by Reuters.

The prospectus, which was confidentially filed this month, provides fresh details of the company’s financials and corporate governance. Upon completion of the offering, Musk will stay on as chief executive officer, chief technical officer, and will serve as chairman of SpaceX’s nine-member board of directors.

Though Musk was paid $54,080 last year, according to the excerpts, he stands to gain billions in equity after the company’s stock market debut.

SpaceX is targeting a listing valuation of roughly $1.75 trillion with a $75 billion raise, which would make it the largest initial public offering in history. Musk bought $1.4 billion in the company’s stock last year and stands to get another 60 million in shares if SpaceX’s market value reaches $6.6 trillion and he is able to build data centres in space under a stock plan approved last month, the Information reported. The filing shows SpaceX will use a dual-class equity structure that gives Class B shareholders 10 votes each, concentrating power with Musk and a handful of other insiders, while Class A shares sold to public investors will carry one vote each.