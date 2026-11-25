SpaceX and Tesla have appointed five directors to guide two special committees handling negotiations for a potential merger, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The directors include Roelof Botha and Randy Glein from SpaceX , and Robyn Denholm, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson and Jack Hartung from Tesla. The committees will oversee negotiations between Elon Musk's two publicly listed companies.

The appointments mark a step forward in discussions over a possible merger that would bring Musk's artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, electric vehicle and aerospace businesses under one corporate structure.

Who are the five directors overseeing the merger talks?

Roelof Botha, SpaceX - Roelof Botha is a longtime investor at venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, which he joined in 2003. He previously served as its managing partner before stepping down in November 2025 and transitioning to an advisory role. Botha joined PayPal in 2000 and served as its chief financial officer. He has also served on the boards of companies including Block, MongoDB and Unity Technologies.

Randy Glein, SpaceX - Randy Glein is the co-founder and managing partner of DFJ Growth, a venture capital firm focused on growth-stage technology companies. He previously served as chief financial officer of FeedBurner, which was acquired by Google in 2007. He also held positions at Tribune Ventures and Hughes New Ventures. Glein began his career as a systems engineer at Hughes Space & Communications and worked in business development at DIRECTV. Robyn Denholm, Tesla - Robyn Denholm is the chair of Tesla's board, a position she has held since November 2018. She joined the board in August 2014 and has been an operating partner at venture capital firm Blackbird Ventures since January 2021. Her previous roles include chief financial officer and head of strategy at Telstra, and executive vice-president and chief financial and operations officer at Juniper Networks.

Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, Tesla - Kathleen Wilson-Thompson joined Tesla's board in December 2018. She previously served as executive vice-president and global chief human resources officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance from December 2014 until her retirement in January 2021. Before that, she held several legal and human resources positions at The Kellogg Company, including senior vice-president of global human resources. She also serves on the boards of Wolverine World Wide, McKesson Corporation and Health Care Service Corporation. Jack Hartung, Tesla - Hartung joined Tesla's board in June 2025. He is a senior adviser at Chipotle Mexican Grill and previously served as its president and chief strategy officer. Hartung joined Chipotle in 2002 and held several positions, including chief financial and administrative officer. Before that, he spent 18 years at McDonald's, where he served in various management roles, including vice-president and chief financial officer of its Partner Brands Group.

Investment banks appointed as advisers The special committees have hired financial advisers to prepare models that will form the basis of their negotiating positions in a proposed all-stock merger, according to the Financial Times report. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are advising SpaceX, while Evercore has been appointed by Tesla. The advisers are examining areas of overlap between the businesses as the companies assess the proposed combination. However, the potential merger faces regulatory challenges, including those related to SpaceX's US defence contracts and Tesla's dependence on China, news agency Reuters reported. Musk confirms formation of special committees Musk said during SpaceX's third-quarter earnings call last month that bringing his AI, robotics, electric vehicle and aerospace ambitions under one corporate structure would be "a good idea".