Sri Lanka imposes 50% surcharge on car imports to protect falling currency

The Sri Lankan government has imposed a 50 per cent surcharge on vehicle imports - excluding motorbikes and three-wheelers - considering the continuing slide of the country's currency.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is also the finance minister, in a notification on Saturday said "by this order levy on imported goods specified in the schedule here to a surcharge at the rate of 50 per cent on applicable customs duty effect from May 16 for a period of three months".

The rupee has seen over 3 per cent depreciation against the dollar by mid this month due to prevailing external pressures - primarily the Iran war, which has led to a massive surge in fuel import bill.

The rupee, which was 309 to 310 against the dollar at the beginning of the year, currently stands at over 322. Calling it a "temporary" measure, deputy finance minister Anil Jayantha Fernando told reporters that the move is effectively aimed at making importers delay purchases for three months - a move that could potentially save foreign currency reserves. He said the applicable customs duty for cars currently stands at 30 per cent. The island's foreign reserves, which stood at $7 billion by the end of March, declined to $6.76 billion by the end of April, mainly due to high energy costs caused by the West Asia conflict, according to central bank data.